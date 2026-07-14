Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,589 shares of the company's stock after selling 56,811 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Mohawk Industries worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,254 shares of the company's stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 671 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 16,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,875,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,596,492.04. This represents a 54.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,600. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,186 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,321. Insiders own 17.90% of the company's stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.2%

MHK stock opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.19. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.99 and a 12 month high of $143.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.77%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $110.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Mohawk Industries from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Mohawk Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $149.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MHK

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company's product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mohawk Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mohawk Industries wasn't on the list.

While Mohawk Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here