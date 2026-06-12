Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH is Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's 10th Largest Position

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,829 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,269 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare accounts for approximately 4.0% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,502,611. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho set a $215.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $182.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $192.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.24. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $311.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

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