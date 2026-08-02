Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 81.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Molina Healthcare worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 504.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company's stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $196.10 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $244.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.40, a P/E/G ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.83 billion. Molina Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $180.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $202.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Molina Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Molina Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Molina Healthcare currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here