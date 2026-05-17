Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Stock Position Decreased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 217.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $561,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,458 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 344.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,526 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,380,000 after purchasing an additional 746,639 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,632,000 after purchasing an additional 222,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 320.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 460,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 569,023 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,888,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $114,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,713.25. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $184.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $121.06 and a 1 year high of $327.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare's quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $124.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $144.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $174.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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