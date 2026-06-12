Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. Dyne Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.3% of Monashee Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dyne Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,940 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,541 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

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Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.09. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DYN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 83,219 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $1,512,921.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,962 shares in the company, valued at $144,749.16. This trade represents a 91.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 1,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $28,715.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 170,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,971.12. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,559,462 shares valued at $29,814,746. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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