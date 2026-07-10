Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 153,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $107,462,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 19.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Caterpillar from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Caterpillar from $1,043.00 to $1,218.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $970.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $883.03, for a total transaction of $4,982,055.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,471,789.82. This represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total transaction of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0%

CAT opened at $938.29 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $927.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $780.89. The firm has a market cap of $432.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $401.70 and a twelve month high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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