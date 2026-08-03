MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,313 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in MongoDB by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,118,200 shares of the company's stock worth $657,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,821,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,969 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 611.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 715,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $300,120,000 after purchasing an additional 614,559 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 61.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,483,396 shares of the company's stock worth $477,550,000 after purchasing an additional 563,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.05, for a total value of $538,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,754,008.20. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total value of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB opened at $337.48 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.47 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -912.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1,383.11 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $336.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $405.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Further Reading

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