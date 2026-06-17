Monolith Management Ltd Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,112 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000. Sandisk accounts for about 1.4% of Monolith Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,521 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $7,821,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sandisk by 1,301.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,637 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,985,000 after buying an additional 31,237 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,580.67.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of Sandisk stock opened at $1,991.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $294.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 4.87. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,342.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $778.73. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,167.33.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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