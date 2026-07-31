Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Shares Bought by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,266 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.15% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $77,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 233.3% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Monolithic Power Systems beats expectations in strong Q2

Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $6.50 per share, versus the $5.87 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $980.64 million compared with expectations of $903.30 million. Earnings increased from $4.21 per share a year earlier, and revenue grew 47.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management’s Q3 revenue outlook was well above Wall Street’s forecast. The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Monolithic Power Systems quarterly earnings data

The company guided for third-quarter revenue of approximately $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion, compared with the consensus estimate of about $980 million. The guidance suggests continued momentum and was a key catalyst for investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Investors are reassessing MPWR’s AI growth prospects. Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Could Monolithic Power Systems’ lofty earnings projections reframe its AI investment narrative?

Coverage following the earnings report focuses on whether the company’s elevated earnings projections can strengthen its AI investment narrative. Strong results and forward guidance provide support for expectations of sustained demand from AI-related power-management applications. Neutral Sentiment: Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Monolithic Q2 earnings key metrics

Additional analysis of the quarter’s operating metrics may help investors determine whether the beat reflects broad-based improvement or concentration in specific end markets. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is soliciting shareholders regarding possible fiduciary-duty issues involving company insiders. The notice does not establish wrongdoing, but such announcements can create short-term headline and reputational risk. Shareholder fiduciary-duty investigation notice

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $1,317.56 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $706.00 and a one year high of $1,714.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,443.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $980.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.30 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,587.06, for a total transaction of $1,609,278.84. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,595,669.16. This trade represents a 17.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,370 shares of company stock worth $112,702,503. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,657.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

Further Reading

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