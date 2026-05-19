Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR Stock Holdings Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,091 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,789 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,175,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,486.33 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $643.36 and a 12 month high of $1,675.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,316.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,126.44. The company has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The company had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total transaction of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.81, for a total value of $601,847.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,521.39. This trade represents a 29.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,992 shares of company stock valued at $120,484,010. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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