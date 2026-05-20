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Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Stock Position Raised by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Monster Beverage logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its Monster Beverage stake by 567.3% in the fourth quarter, while other institutions also added positions; institutional investors now own about 72.36% of the stock.
  • Insiders have been selling shares: Emelie Tirre and Director Mark J. Hall both sold large blocks in mid-May, and insider selling totaled 159,700 shares over the last three months.
  • Monster Beverage posted better-than-expected first-quarter results, with EPS of $0.58 versus $0.53 expected and revenue of $2.32 billion, up 22.6% year over year. The company also authorized a $500 million stock buyback and analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of $88.89.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST - Free Report) by 567.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,309 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 27,467 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC's holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 42,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $2,700,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,365,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,431 shares of the company's stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 88,700 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $7,624,652.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,347.48. The trade was a 52.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 54,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $4,633,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 299,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,678,299.26. This represents a 15.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $13,730,462. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Trading Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.92. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.09 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation NASDAQ: MNST is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company's product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen's Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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