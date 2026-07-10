Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 40,751 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 90.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 40,751 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in eBay were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at $31,214,595.23. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,125 shares of company stock worth $9,963,512. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital upped their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.65.

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eBay Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.78 and a 12-month high of $119.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average is $98.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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