Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,550.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $938.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $895.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total value of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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