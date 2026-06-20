Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC - Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Paycom Software accounts for approximately 2.2% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 98,103 shares of the software maker's stock worth $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Paycom Software by 66,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 666 shares of the software maker's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC opened at $124.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.55. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $248.95.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.37 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 22.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

Further Reading

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