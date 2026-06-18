Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. $GLUE Shares Sold by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345,736 shares of the company's stock after selling 570,359 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP owned 6.67% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $68,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 523,377 shares of the company's stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 164,527 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,057 shares of the company's stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 67,795 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,870,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $18,399,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Stock Up 3.7%

GLUE opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.60. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.95 million. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monte Rosa Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jennifer Champoux sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,420. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philip Nickson sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $103,398.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $972,950. This trade represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

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