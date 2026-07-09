Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $356.02 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,180 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 240,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 5.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $356,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $22,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,308,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,449,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. HSBC increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $345.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.6%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $330.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.85 and a 200-day moving average of $309.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $885.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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