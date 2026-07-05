Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Makes New $118.21 Million Investment in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935,551 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $118,207,000. Amphenol accounts for 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amphenol as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amphenol by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seeds Investor LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $95.19 and a 1 year high of $178.52. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

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Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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