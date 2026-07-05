Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Purchases 58,539 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,539 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 2.2% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned 0.05% of Lam Research worth $142,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $351.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $439.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $326.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.36. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $345.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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