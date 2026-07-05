Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 510,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 188,725 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.5% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $162,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2,549.6% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 242,343 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $434.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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