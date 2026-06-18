Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 353,600 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $23,500,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.29.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.33.

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About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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