Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,473 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $11,965,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 22,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,197,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5,701.2% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $22,889,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $563.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Key Headlines Impacting Synopsys

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

Synopsys Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of SNPS opened at $461.74 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.18 and a 52 week high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $477.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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