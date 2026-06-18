Moore Capital Management LP Has $15.48 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $15,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,599.17.

View Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.4%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,448.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,533.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,223.25. The company has a market capitalization of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 104.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.69. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $671.18 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 22.84%.The firm's revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total value of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,000. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 113,073 shares of company stock valued at $160,875,958 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

See Also

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