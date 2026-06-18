Moore Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,708 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $21,251,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of AGCO as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in AGCO by 46.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AGCO by 29.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 39.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 61,009 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

In other AGCO news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,149,820 shares in the company, valued at $388,309,809.60. This represents a 11.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $112.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. AGCO Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.60 and a 1-year high of $143.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company's revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from AGCO's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGCO from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

Further Reading

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