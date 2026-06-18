Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 25,335 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,414 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 13,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,844 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,897 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 314.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $450,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,056 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cigna Group from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.30.

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Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $285.27 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $283.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.26%.Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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