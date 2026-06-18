Moore Capital Management LP Sells 42,081 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,723 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,081 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regents Gate Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 86,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 75,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,276,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $263,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9%

JCI opened at $143.80 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $141.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.46.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is 28.62%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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