Moore Capital Management LP Takes $32.71 Million Position in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 502,560 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $32,712,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Block as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Block by 455.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,485 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,887,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Block by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,396 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Block by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,651 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Block by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 39,281 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 268,169 shares in the company, valued at $20,112,675. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 30,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,318,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 500,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,561,200. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 211,680 shares of company stock worth $15,861,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on XYZ. HSBC upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Block from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Block to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $85.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Block Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of XYZ opened at $72.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $82.50.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

Further Reading

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