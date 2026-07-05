Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 137,148 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW - Free Report) by 318.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,220 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,148 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 428.8% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,785 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OneSpaWorld from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded OneSpaWorld from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised OneSpaWorld from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $29.20.

View Our Latest Report on OSW

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $520,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 489,817 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,754,834.68. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 10,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $259,035.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 137,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,389,213.94. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $244.51 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 7.85%.OneSpaWorld's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. OneSpaWorld's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd is a global provider of spa and wellness services, catering primarily to the cruise line, hospitality and venue-based leisure industries. The company designs and operates on-board spa facilities, salon services and retail boutiques, offering treatments such as massage, facial and body therapies, nail care, hair styling and aesthetic enhancements. Additionally, OneSpaWorld provides program consulting, management, training and product distribution services to its partners, enabling tailored spa experiences across diverse passenger and guest demographics.

OneSpaWorld’s core operations span major cruise lines—such as Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, MSC Cruises and Virgin Voyages—as well as luxury resort and hotel brands.

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