Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,699 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.03.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $278.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.75 and a 12-month high of $281.05. The company has a market cap of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $212.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Advanced Micro Devices's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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