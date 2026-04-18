Moran Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,567 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Transactions at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $278.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average price is $275.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.16.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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