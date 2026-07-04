Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $24.75 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,887 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,858 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $24,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 15.3% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 43,208 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.9% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $14,151,000 after buying an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 956,037 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $120,795,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $142.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $95.19 and a 52 week high of $178.52. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.07.

View Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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