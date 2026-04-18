Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $26.04 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Moran Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,199 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 28,540 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of NetApp worth $26,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 30,979 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,586 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Forteris Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $1,176,000. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in NetApp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 139,599 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invariant Investment Management acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $792,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NetApp from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NetApp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $104.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $126.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 118.11%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.210-2.310 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.920-8.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $96,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,517.50. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $300,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc NASDAQ: NTAP is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp's offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company's product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

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