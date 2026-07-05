Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,814 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bread Financial worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 8,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $109.91. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.66.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $1.18. Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Bread Financial's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 9,687 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $874,929.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,735.28. This represents a 24.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 582,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,877,673.10. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFH. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a "positive" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bread Financial

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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