Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,862 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,981 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.3% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $43,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,443,453 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $676,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,977,912 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $312,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,366 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 474.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,254 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $138,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in EOG Resources by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,669,969 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $490,394,000 after purchasing an additional 901,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,907,949 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $6,156,495,000 after purchasing an additional 782,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised EOG Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Mizuho set a $157.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.71 and a 200-day moving average of $126.27. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.59 and a 52 week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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