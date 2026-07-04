Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,207 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,528 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200 day moving average of $82.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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