Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,331 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,421 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 8,331 shares during the period. Linde makes up 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Linde were worth $25,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Linde by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,610,387 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,477 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 27,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,658,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Linde by 45.5% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 236,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $112,198,000 after buying an additional 73,850 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 15,044 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in Linde by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 83,262 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company's stock.

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Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $546.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.51 and a 200-day moving average of $483.83. The stock has a market cap of $252.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $387.78 and a fifty-two week high of $547.22.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.44%.The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Weiss Ratings raised Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Linde from $552.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $543.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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