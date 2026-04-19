Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.46 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,363 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,458,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 188.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 98 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $232.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $474.79. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.09. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 24.48%.The company had revenue of $611.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $243.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $210.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $253.00 to $217.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $279.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

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