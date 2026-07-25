Morningstar Investment Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Morningstar Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,840 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $539.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $508.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.65.

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Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total value of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

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