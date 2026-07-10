Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $924,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 170.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $96.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $101.62 and its 200 day moving average is $104.18. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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