Mosley Wealth Management Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,510 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000. Ciena accounts for 0.8% of Mosley Wealth Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Xponance LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $7,083,000. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Ciena news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,341 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,105. The trade was a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,952 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.51, for a total transaction of $1,226,585.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,909,971.15. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $19,502,359. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $283.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $615.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $372.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $530.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CIEN

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN stock opened at $443.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.89 and a 200-day moving average of $363.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena Corporation has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.18. Ciena had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Ciena's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ciena this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Ciena, lifting its Q3 2026 EPS view to $1.44, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.51, and FY2026 EPS to $5.39, which is above the broader consensus of $5.14. Northland raises Ciena estimates

Northland Securities raised its earnings estimates for Ciena, lifting its Q3 2026 EPS view to $1.44, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.51, and FY2026 EPS to $5.39, which is above the broader consensus of $5.14. Positive Sentiment: Colt and Ciena announced a record quantum-safe transatlantic data transmission, highlighting demand for Ciena’s high-speed networking and encryption technology. Quantum-safe transatlantic transmission announcement

Colt and Ciena announced a record quantum-safe transatlantic data transmission, highlighting demand for Ciena’s high-speed networking and encryption technology. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Ciena’s strong free cash flow and AI-driven demand suggests the company has room to fund growth while still supporting shareholder returns. Zacks free cash flow article

Commentary around Ciena’s strong free cash flow and AI-driven demand suggests the company has room to fund growth while still supporting shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Ciena closed an upsized $2.875 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes, a move that strengthens the balance sheet and funds strategic flexibility, but also introduces potential future dilution if converted. Convertible notes closing announcement

Ciena closed an upsized $2.875 billion offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes, a move that strengthens the balance sheet and funds strategic flexibility, but also introduces potential future dilution if converted. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary continues to frame Ciena as a beneficiary of AI/networking spending, reinforcing a constructive long-term narrative for the stock. TipRanks article on capital structure

Investor commentary continues to frame Ciena as a beneficiary of AI/networking spending, reinforcing a constructive long-term narrative for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The large convertible debt offering may weigh on sentiment because investors could view it as a sign of future share dilution or a more complex capital structure, even if the financing is low-cost. Convertible notes closing announcement

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation NYSE: CIEN is a global supplier of telecommunications networking equipment, software and services. The company develops high-capacity optical transport systems and packet-optical platforms that enable service providers, cloud operators and large enterprises to build, manage and scale their networks. Ciena's product portfolio includes coherent optical solutions, packet networking platforms and a suite of network automation software designed to optimize bandwidth, reduce latency and simplify network operations.

In addition to hardware offerings, Ciena provides professional services and support, including network design, implementation and ongoing maintenance.

See Also

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