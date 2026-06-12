Mosley Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 19,756 Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Mosley Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,756 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,963,343 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $8,052,537,000 after acquiring an additional 883,245 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 48,586,299 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $3,077,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668,950 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,281,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,126 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,036,698 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,204,406,000 after acquiring an additional 239,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,575,898 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $923,383,000 after acquiring an additional 158,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $3,768,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,835. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Williams Companies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of WMB opened at $71.66 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Williams Companies's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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