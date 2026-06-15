Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,149,641,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 917.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 6,585,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938,343 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $54,109,093.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 925,789 shares of company stock worth $126,007,032. Insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $192.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $127.99 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.68 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.70. The company has a market cap of $306.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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