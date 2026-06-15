Motiv8 Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Motiv8 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $82.63 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $84.04. The company has a market capitalization of $355.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Weiss Ratings upgraded CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.69.

Get Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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