Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Motiv8 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 468.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 15,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,407,616. This represents a 9.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.52, for a total transaction of $2,964,160.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 57,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,464,964.64. This trade represents a 12.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 215,970 shares of company stock valued at $71,104,945 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $485.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $382.07 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $244.17 and a one year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $404.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Broadcom's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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