Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,526 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 4.1%

HWM opened at $256.77 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $251.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $165.51 and a one year high of $280.74.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.Howmet Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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