Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 440,752 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,321.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,104 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 440,752 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $44,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Netflix by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 885.2% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 13,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This trade represents a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,563,353.65. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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