Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,796 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 194,760 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.8% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $44,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the retailer's stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,308,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.43 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.46.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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