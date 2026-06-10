Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,403 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,403 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $11,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73. The company has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

See Also

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