Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $561.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $506.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $374.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.00 and a 1 year high of $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

Key Headlines Impacting HCA Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here