Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $30.08 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 10,179 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $656.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9%

MA stock opened at $494.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The company's 50 day moving average price is $499.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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