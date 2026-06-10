Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in HealthEquity, Inc. $HQY

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,171 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,144 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of HealthEquity worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,265 shares of the company's stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 24.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,202,690. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $298,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,615,735. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,081 shares of company stock worth $1,193,000. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $100.00 target price on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a $110.00 target price on HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings raised HealthEquity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on HealthEquity from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded HealthEquity from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.57.

View Our Latest Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ HQY opened at $89.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.21.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $354.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $352.02 million. The firm's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. HealthEquity has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.880-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc NASDAQ: HQY is a leading administrator of consumer-directed health accounts and related benefit solutions in the United States. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Draper, Utah, the company specializes in health savings accounts (HSAs) and offers complementary services such as flexible spending accounts (FSAs), health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), COBRA administration and commuter benefits. Through its technology-driven platform, HealthEquity enables employers, health plans and individuals to streamline account management, improve cost transparency and encourage more informed healthcare spending.

Serving millions of members across all 50 states, HealthEquity leverages an open-architecture ecosystem that integrates with health plans, payroll providers and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HealthEquity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HealthEquity wasn't on the list.

While HealthEquity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here